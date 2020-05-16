Grand Mosque in Mecca Continues Third Phase of Expansion

Mecca, MINA – The Project and Engineering Agency in the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Nabawi Mosque issues licenses for the remaining expansion of the third phase of the Grand Mosque, the Saudi Gazette reported on Thursday.

The agency said the resumption of work included the main gate, installation of artificial stone ceilings, completion of architectural arches overlooking the courtyard and other major works.

The agency discusses the plans, work programs and stages of implementation of the work remaining after coordination and joint efforts of the relevant authorities. Work is continuing as the mosque worshipers are significantly reduced due to the limitation of the Covid-19.

The agency stressed the sharpness of King Salman to complete projects related to all the Two Holy Mosques for the convenience of worshipers.

Work is carried out with the necessary preventative measures, in collaboration with the authorities, the statement states. (T/RE1)

