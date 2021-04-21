Saudi Reopens International Flights Except 20 Countries

Jeddah, MINA – Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) announced it would reopen international flights starting May 17, but did not apply to 20 countries listed as countries with a travel ban due to the coronavirus in early February, including Indonesia.

Saudia’s source said in a statement on her Twitter account in response to a question from a citizen whether the travel suspension would be lifted for all countries, including those that are banned. Saudi Gazette reported on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “Welcome, our dear guests, the suspension of all international flights will be lifted from 1 a.m on Monday, 17 May. But this will not apply to countries where the relevant official committee has decided to suspend travel to or from due to the coronavirus outbreak, “said national operator Saudia.

The Saudi Interior Ministry announced the suspension of entry of expats from 20 countries to the Kingdom as part of measures to fight the coronavirus, which take effect from February 3.

The move does not apply to Saudi nationals, as well as foreign diplomats, health practitioners and their families.

Countries facing the ban are Argentina, United Arab Emirates, Germany, United States, Indonesia, India, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, UK, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Swiss Confederation, France, Lebanon, and Egypt. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)