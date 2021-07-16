Indonesia Extends Activity Restrictions Emergency until the End of July

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, said President Joko Widodo had decided to extend the implementation of emergency community activity restrictions (PPKM) until the end of July 2021.

“Earlier, the limited Cabinet meeting that I attended when I was in Sukoharjo (Central Java) has been decided by the President to continue until the end of July this PPKM,” said Muhadjir when he visited the University Club UGM Hotel which was used as a shelter for Covid-19 patients in Yogyakarta, Friday.

Muhadjir said President also conveyed that the decision to extend the emergency PPKM had many risks, including how to balance between disciplining residents to comply with health protocols according to PPKM standards with the distribution of social assistance.

Social assistance, he said, could not be borne by the government itself. However, mutual cooperation with the community and a number of other agencies is also needed in dealing with this pandemic.

“This social assistance cannot be borne by the government itself, so the community, including the UGM academic community, under the leadership of the Chancellor, helps those who are less fortunate as a result of this PPKM policy,” said Muhadjir.

The donation of masks, he said, also needs to be a concern considering that not a few people consider masks as expensive items. Muhadjir said, whatever the term is used, whether emergency PPKM or super emergency PPKM, as long as people don’t want to compromise and refrain from violating the process, the handling of Covid-19 will not work.

“If you don’t realize that health care is the main thing, the handling of Covid-19 won’t work,” he said. (T/RE1)

