Nabawi Mosque Improves Covid-19 Prevention Measures

Medina, MINA – The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Nabawi Mosque is increasing the prevention measures for the coronavirus at the Mosque, especially in the area for women. This action aims to protect the congregation and prevent the spread of disease.

The team conducts a round-the-clock cleaning and disinfection program on floors and carpets in prayer areas and squares, using environmentally friendly cleaners and detergents that have been proven to be safe for health. Thus, it was quoted from Ihram on Tuesday.

The program is also carried out at the place of ablution, before and after prayer, and is performed 10 times a day. The women’s area and the stairs leading to them are also undergoing disinfection, and workers are required to follow and maintain personal protective measures by wearing gloves to ensure everyone’s safety.

The precautions taken by the female employee included removing the large Zamzam water container and replacing it with a Zamzam water bottle. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)