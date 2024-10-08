Grand Imam of Prophet’s Mosque Visits Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The Grand Imam of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, Sheikh Ahmad bin Ali Al-Hudhaify, arrived in Indonesia on Monday night for a state visit that will last for four days, one of the agendas is the Friday sermon at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta.

While in Indonesia, Sheikh Ahmad is scheduled to attend a series of important events, including meetings with Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

Sheikh Ahmad is also scheduled to meet with various Islamic organizations, such as the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), and Muhammadiyah. He will also visit several Islamic boarding schools and da’wah councils, including Darunnajah Islamic Boarding School in Jakarta on Wednesday.

“Insha Allah, he will deliver a lecture on Friday at the Istiqlal Mosque,” explained Kamaruddin Amin.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the emotional and spiritual ties between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, considering that the Prophet’s Mosque is the second holiest mosque for Muslims after the Grand Mosque in Mecca. (T/RE1/P2)

