Nabawi Mosque Hold Fajr Prayer in Congregation for First Time

Medina, MINA – The Fajr Prayer was held at the Nabawi Mosque, Medina City Almunawarah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The implementation of the prayer follows the standard protocol for preventing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) strictly.

The official Twitter Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Nabawi Mosque (Haramain) @wmngovsa released photographs that recorded the opening moments of the Nabawi Mosque after two months of vacuum.

It began about four hours ago when the officers opened the entire entrance. Then, there is a recording when the call to prayer is said until the dawn prayer.

Visible health protocols applied by pilgrims. Although most of them do not wear masks, all of them carry their prayer mats that are placed according to the prayer box and cross markings.

There is a distance of approximately one meter between pilgrims.

The view was responded positively by some netizens with love emoticons.

The local authority previously explained that the opening of the Nabawi Mosque was carried out in stages followed by a number of health protocol rules, such as limiting worshipers to only 40 percent of the mosque’s capacity.

Before entering the mosque, they must wash their hands and apply social distance between worshipers during the prayers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)