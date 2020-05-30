Nabawi Mosque Reopened on Sunday, May 31

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia announced that Nabawi Mosque in Medina will gradually be reopened to worshipers starting o Sunday, May 31.

The Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs announced on Friday the readiness of Kingdom mosques in welcoming worshipers, after he completed a field visit to check on the necessary preparations.

“Throughout our inspection trip, we found our mosques had completed preparations and are in the best condition,” Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh as quoted from Arabnews.

Mosques throughout the Kingdom, except in Mecca, will be reopened to worshipers on Sunday, as part of the ease in curfewing curbs to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Reported earlier, Saudi Arabia is preparing to open more than 90,000 large and small mosques throughout the Kingdom starting on Sunday, except mosques in the Holy City of Makkah. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)