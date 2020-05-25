Muslims Perform Eid Prayers at Grand Mosque and Nabawi with restrictions

Makkah, MINA – Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque on Sunday under the rules of health protocols needed in terms of numbers and other actions.

At the Haram Mosque in Makkah, Imam of the Shaykh Mosque Dr. Saleh bin Humaid led the prayer. While the Imam of the Mosque of the Prophet Sheikh Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Baijan led the prayer in Medina. Thus quoted from Saudi Arabian Press.

In their Eid al-Fitr sermons, imams congratulate Muslims on the blessed Eid, and pray to Allah to accept fasting, prayer, charity, and good deeds of Muslims.

In his sermon, Shaykh Humaid, said that the world was currently under attack by coronavirus pandemic, which knew no bounds.

“This pandemic shows how human weakness is unable to fight this viral creature that has killed hundreds of thousands of people. Even big countries can’t stop it. ”

He also said the pandemic has tested humans from encounters with loved ones, parents, family, and friends.

“Back to God, there is no power except from Allah, Allah is the Greatest,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)