Gazans Perform Eid al-Fitr Prayer amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

Gaza, MINA – Despite the relentless Israeli assault on Gaza, thousands of residents gathered on Sunday to offer the Eid al-Fitr prayer on the ruins of mosques, schools, and tents, Palinfo reported.

In Gaza City, a large crowd assembled at the partially damaged Omari Mosque, while many others prayed near their tents or in shelter centers, often located in schools, throughout the Gaza Strip.

The continued violence has led to the destruction of 1,109 mosques, as Israel’s military actions persist.

On the 13th consecutive day of conflict, the Israeli occupation forces have disregarded the ceasefire agreement, carrying out further massacres and causing more devastation in the besieged enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)