Pilgrims Perform Friday Prayers at Nabawi Mosque with Maximum Capacity

Madinah, MINA – The number of pilgrims allowed to worship at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina on Friday prayers has reached its maximum capacity according to the prescribed health protocols.

It is in line with the regulation of the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia on preventing the spread of Covid-19, where the Government of Saudi Arabia set the maximum capacity of the Prophet’s Mosque in the midst of a pandemic at only 40 percent compared to normal times. Thus quoted from Arab News on Saturday.

The control of congregations imposed by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque with the help of volunteers from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority has made the implementation of Friday prayers run smoothly.

Previously, the presidential spokesman, Jamaan Al Asiri, said that preparations for the worship of worshipers at the Nabawi Mosque had been completed on Thursday.

“This includes cleaning the Nabawi mosque and preparing it, preparing Zamzam water bottles to welcome worshipers, and coordinating with mosque security, and Hajj and Umrah security to facilitate pilgrims entering the mosque,” Al Asiri said.

Al Asiri added that until Friday at 10:00 local time, the allocated capacity of 40 percent of the congregation had been fulfilled. To leave the mosque, those outside the mosque must leave first, then the congregation above, and finally those inside the mosque.

In addition, as an effort to prevent Covid-19, worshipers are still prohibited from worshiping near Raudhah.

So far, Saudi Arabia recorded 14 new deaths related to Covid-19 as of Friday. This increased the total deaths to 5,264 people. Meanwhile, there were 383 new cases, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 344,157 people, while there were 8,315 active cases, 796 patients in critical condition. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)