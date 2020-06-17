Cabinet Reiterates Saudi Arabia’s Rejection of Israeli Annexation Plans

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers on Tuesday (June 16) affirmed the Kingdom’s absolute support for the Palestinian people to regain their full rights and rejected the Israeli plan to annex parts of the West Bank, calling it a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, the principles of the international law and the United Nations resolutions.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi said that the Cabinet backed Saudi Arabia’s call for taking a unified Islamic stance toward Israeli aggression during an extraordinary meeting of the OIC.

The Cabinet also reviewed the decisions issued by the OIC executive committee following the extraordinary meeting which emphasized the establishment of the Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as its capital.

The Cabinet also reiterated the Kingdom’s strong denunciation and condemnation of the terrorist bombings that took place in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Iraq, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries. (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)