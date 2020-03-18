Starting from March 20, Indonesia Suspends Visa on Arrival for Migrans

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia will suspend the issuance of Free Visa, Visa on Arrival and Free Diplomatic/Service Visa for migrants or travelers for one month. The policy will be implemented on Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 00.00 a.m.

“Therefore, every foreigner who will visit Indonesia is required to have a visa from an Indonesian representative in accordance with the purpose and purpose of the visit,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a press statement on Tuesday, March 17.

At the time of filing the visa must also attach health certificate authority from their each country.

In addition, there are specific policies concerning several countries such as China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.

According to the Foreign Minister, it was done considering that more and more countries had already been infected by coronavirus or COVID-19.

The government also strongly urges Indonesian citizens to limit their travel abroad except for urgent matters which cannot be postponed.

“Indonesian citizens who are currently traveling abroad are expected to return to Indonesia immediately before experiencing further flight difficulties,” Retno said.

A number of countries now have policies to restrict traffic. Therefore, all Indonesian citizens are requested to keep a close watch on information in the safe-travel application or contact the nearest Indonesian representative hotline. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)