South Africa Withdraws All Diplomats from Israel Over “Genocide” in Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – South Africa recalled all its diplomats from Israel, regarding the genocide that occurred in the Gaza Strip.

Presidential Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said Israel threatened the stability of the global system with its actions against the Palestinian people and the United States allowed it.

“Therefore, we, as the South African government, have decided to recall all our diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultations,” said Ntshavheni in a press conference on Monday, as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

Ntshavheni regretted the disparaging statements made by the Israeli Ambassador to South Africa towards those who oppose the Israeli government’s atrocities and genocide.

“The international relations department has been instructed to take necessary actions within diplomatic channels and protocols to address (the Israeli Ambassador’s) behavior,” he continued.

Ntshavheni also said the Israeli Ambassador’s position in his country was untenable.

Last week Bolivia, Chile, Colombia and Jordan withdrew their ambassadors from the Israeli occupation over war crimes committed in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)