Source: Qatar Mediating between Israel, Palestine Groups on Prisoner Swap

Gaza, MINA – Qatar is holding negotiations between Palestinian groups and Israel for a possible deal on prisoner swap, an informed Palestinian source told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

said the source, which preferred his name not to be mentioned, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Palestinian groups ask for the release of all 36 female Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, the source added.

He, however, added that there have been no talks, so far, about Israeli captives that may be released in return regarding their gender, or whether they are civilians or soldiers.

No exact figure has yet been announced on the number of Israeli captives in Gaza, whereas the Israeli officials estimate they are over 100.

The Gaza-based Resistance group, Hamas, launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied East Jerusalem and increased Israeli settler violence.

In retaliation, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 500 Palestinians and wounding at least 2,751 others.

At least 800 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)