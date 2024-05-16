Slovakia’s Prime Minister in Critical Condition after Shooting Attack

Handlova, MINA – Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot by an unknown person on Wednesday afternoon in Handlova City and is now in critical condition.

He was in life-threatening condition after being injured in the shooting, according to his official Facebook page.

“He was shot several times and is currently in life-threatening condition,” read the uploaded message, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

“Currently, he is being transported by helicopter to Banska Bystrica, as it will take too long to get to Bratislava due to the need for urgent intervention. “The decision will be made in the next few hours,” he added.

Previously, reports in local media stated that Fico was hit four times in the stomach outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova in the afternoon.

Police cordoned off the scene and a suspect has been detained, according to news outlet Dennik N and TA3, a Slovak TV station.

The shooting comes three weeks ahead of crucial European Parliament elections, in which populist and right-wing parties in the 27-nation bloc appear poised to make gains.

Deputy parliament speaker Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident in a parliamentary session and postponed it until further notice, Slovak news agency TASR reported. (T/RE1/P2)

