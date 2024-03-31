Israel Forced Shoot Hundreds of Gaza Residents Again While Waiting for Aid

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Saturday, again opened fire on hundreds of Palestinians while they were waiting for aid trucks in southern Gaza city. A number of people were reported martyred and injured.

According to eyewitnesses quoted by the Anadolu Agency, medical teams and residents were unable to evacuate all the victims, there were still many people lying on the ground.

This is not the first time Israel has targeted people waiting for aid in Gaza.

Over the past few months Israeli occupation forces have continued to target aid recipients and Popular Committees distributing aid at Kuwait Roundabout, Zeitoun Neighborhood, Gaza City, causing deaths and injuries.

Israel has launched deadly military attacks in the Palestinian territories since October 7, 2023.

Nearly 32,700 Palestinians died or were martyred and more than 75,000 others were injured due to mass destruction and lack of basic necessities.

Israel’s war, now in its 175th day, has displaced 85 percent of Gaza’s population amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)