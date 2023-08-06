Three Israeli Settlers Injured in A Shooting Attack by Palestinian Fighters in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, MINA – An Israeli illegal settler was critical, two others were injured on Saturday night in the Palestinian resistance action with a shooting attack in downtown Tel Aviv.

As quoted from Shehab, the attack took place in Nahalat Binyamin, Tel Aviv, where the number of victims included a security guard.

Hebrew media reported that the operative fired 5 bullets at the Israeli occupation security officer which hit him in the upper body.

Hebrew media announced the death of the perpetrator, after he was taken to hospital after being seriously injured by an Israeli police bullet in Tel Aviv.

Local sources said the perpetrator of the operation was Kamel Mahmoud Abu Bakar, from the city of Rummana, west of Jenin.

The Palestinian militant faction blessed the shooting operation carried out by Ash-Shahid Abu Bakr in downtown Tel Aviv, stressing that the operation was carried out within the framework of a natural response to the crimes of the occupation, which is increasing its aggression against the Palestinian people in the West Bank.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem explained that the operation is continuing because of the execution policy in the West Bank through the occupying army and its illegal settlers, and the increasing level of religious war against the holy sites of the Islamic Ummah in occupied Jerusalem.

He pointed out that the resistance continues to attack directly against the Israeli occupation and its illegal settlers as a new form of affirmation of the resistance’s ability to confuse the occupying forces, and to establish measures to respond to its crimes against the Palestinian people and its sanctity, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Resistance actions have continued in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem over the past week, resulting in 12 Israelis being injured, while two Palestinians were killed.

During the period between July to August 2023, contributors to the Palestine Information Center documented 135 acts of resistance, including 15 shootings. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)