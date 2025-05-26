SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jordan Condemns Ben-Gvir’s Al-Aqsa Incursion as Dangerous Provocation

sajadi Editor : Widi - Monday, 26 May 2025 - 21:55 WIB

Monday, 26 May 2025 - 21:55 WIB

Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Jerusalem, MINA – Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, alongside other far-right ministers, Knesset members, and large groups of Israeli settlers.

According to Wafa, the incursion, which coincided with the controversial “Flag March,” was labeled by Jordan as a “dangerous and unacceptable provocation.”

In an official statement, the ministry called the act a “blatant violation of the historical and legal status quo” and a breach of Israel’s responsibilities under international law as the occupying power.

“Such incursions do not change the reality that East Jerusalem is occupied territory and that Israel holds no sovereignty over it,” the statement emphasized.

Also Read: UN Rights Chief Accuses Israel of Inhumanity in Gaza, Warns of Ethnic Cleansing

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah denounced the involvement of Israeli officials and the facilitation by Israeli police of what he described as “repeated violations” at one of Islam’s holiest sites.

He warned that these actions aim to impose new realities at Al-Aqsa, including potential spatial and temporal divisions of the sacred mosque.

Qudah further demanded that Israel cease all provocative activities led by Ben-Gvir and other extremist settlers, which he described as part of a broader strategy to escalate tensions and solidify occupation.

“The Kingdom holds Israel fully responsible for the consequences of these provocations,” he stated, urging the Israeli government to halt all settler incursions and inflammatory actions. []

Also Read: Missile Attack from Yemen Prompts Flight Suspension at Tel Aviv Airport

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us