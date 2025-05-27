SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands of Far-Right Israeli Settlers Storm Damascus Gate in Controversial “Flag March”

Jerusalem, MINA – Thousands of far-right Israeli settlers stormed the Bab al-Amud (Damascus Gate) area in Occupied Jerusalem as part of the annual “Flag March,” an event widely criticized for its provocative and racist undertones, Palestine Information Center reported.

The marchers, waving Israeli flags, sang and danced to nationalist and anti-Arab songs while chanting inflammatory slogans directed against Palestinians and Islam.

The march, which traditionally concludes at the Al-Buraq Wall (referred to by Jewish Israelis as the “Western Wall”), passed through Palestinian neighborhoods, particularly the Muslim Quarter of the Old City, which led to heightened tensions in the area.

Prominent far-right Israeli ministers including Itamar Ben Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich, and Yitzhak Wasserlauf were seen leading chants and performing religious rituals in Bab al-Amud Square.

Also Read: UN Rights Chief Accuses Israel of Inhumanity in Gaza, Warns of Ethnic Cleansing

Slogans heard during the march included: “In ‘67 – Jerusalem is in our hands, in 2025 – Gaza is in our hands,” “No Nakba – No Victory,” “Flatten Gaza,” “Let Shuafat burn,” and “Mohammed is dead.”

Israeli police forces were heavily deployed across Jerusalem, especially around the Old City walls, to secure the route of the march and prevent Palestinian counter-protests.

The Flag March is viewed by many Palestinians and international observers as a direct provocation, symbolizing the ongoing occupation and deepening divisions in the city. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Missile Attack from Yemen Prompts Flight Suspension at Tel Aviv Airport

