Three Israelis Killed in Shooting Operation Near Kedumim Settlement East of Qalqilya

West Bank, MINA – A shooting near the illegal settlement of Kedumim in the northern West Bank killed three Israelis and wounded seven others, prompting a widespread Israeli military search and a strong political response, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Israeli emergency services have confirmed the deaths of three people in a shooting operation near the settlement of Kedumim, east of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.

Israeli media reported that the victims were two women and a man, all traveling in two private cars. The incident also resulted in the injury of eight others, one of whom was critical.

Israeli military radio quoted security sources as saying that the operation was carried out by three armed Palestinians who opened fire on a bus and several cars.

A local Palestinian platform broadcast footage from the scene of the shooting, reporting that the incident took place near the village of al-Funduq, east of the occupied city of Qalqilya.

Israeli occupation forces were deployed to the site of the attack and launched a massive search operation for the attackers. Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli army closed the entrances to Qalqilya and several towns in the northern West Bank, as well as the main road connecting Nablus and Qalqilya.

They added that the army had sent additional military reinforcements to Al-Funduq village and had begun searching for evidence, including surveillance camera footage in the town and neighboring villages.

A source told Al-Jazeera that Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles near Burin village, south of Nablus, after the Kedumim attack.

The source also confirmed that Israeli forces detained several workers from a factory in Imatin village, east of Qalqilya, after the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the attack, saying: “We will contact the killers and hold them accountable, along with anyone who helped them. No one will be spared.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)