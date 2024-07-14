Bullet Hit Trump’s Right Ear in Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally

Washington, MINA – Former US President Donald Trump was hit in his right ear and is fine following a deadly shooting Saturday at his rally in the US state of Pennsylvania.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening,” he said.

The initial moments of the shooting began with gunshots being heard. Moments later, Trump was seen raising his hand to the right side of his head that had a bloodied right ear as he was being whisked from the stage in Butler, footage showed.

Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung said the former president “is fine” after the shooting.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” he said in a statement.

The shooting is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt.

The Secret Service said the shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position from outside the venue. In addition to the shooter, one spectator was dead and two others were critically injured.

An investigation is underway, said the Secret Service.

US President Joe Biden said, “There’s no place in America for this kind of violence,” at a news conference in the state of Delaware. “It’s sick, it’s one of the reasons we have to unite this country.”

Biden said: “Everybody must condemn” the shooting, adding that “the idea that there’s political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of, is just not appropriate.”

In addition, the Biden campaign is “pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible” following the shooting, said a campaign official. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)