Shtayyeh Slams Israel to Cut Palestinian Authority Funds

Ramallah, MINA – Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh strongly condemned Israel’s cuts in funding for the Palestinian Authority (PA) treasury.

He warned that the cuts put PA’s finances in a very difficult situation.

Speaking at the opening of Tuesday’s weekly cabinet meeting held in Ramallah, Shtayyeh described Israel’s cuts this month of more than $30 million, Wafa reported.

The funds come from taxes on goods destined for the Palestinian territories that enter through Israeli ports.

Shtayyeh called Israel’s actions “illegitimate” and “illegal.”

“The continuation of these monthly cuts is a blatant violation of our rights and places us in a very difficult financial situation,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, it also weakens the ability of Palestine to meet its financial needs and responsibilities.

He demanded that all finances owed to Palestine, whether in the form of taxes or fees collected at crossing points and in other forms, be paid in full to the PA.

Israel says it has deducted $30 million from PA funding, which is equivalent to what the PA pays as stipends for families of Palestinian freedom fighters killed or imprisoned by Israel.

The PA has so far been unable to pay last month’s salaries for its 180,000 civil servants, citing financial difficulties. It said it would pay salaries on 10 days into the new month.

The PA has relied on tax revenues collected by Israel as well as international and Arab donor assistance to meet its financial needs. But aid has almost hit zero this year, adding to the pressure on PA’s finances. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)