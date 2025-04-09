SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

PA Security Forces Suppress Pro-Gaza Protests in Ramallah

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 Views

Palestine Authority Security Forces (photo: AL Monitor)
Palestine Authority Security Forces (photo: AL Monitor)

Ramallah, West Bank Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces violently dispersed a demonstration in solidarity with Gaza near Al-Manara Square on Monday, eyewitnesses reported. Several protesters were arrested during the crackdown, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The demonstration followed a general strike across the West Bank, where Palestinians marched to protest Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza and West Bank cities. However, Al-Jazeera reported that PA security forces responded with arrests and forceful suppression.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, denounced the PA’s crackdown, calling it “a dangerous indicator” and accusing the authority of serving Israel’s interests.

“The PA’s arrest campaign against West Bank demonstrators is a stab in the back of our people and our cause,” Hamas stated.

Also Read: Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv, Demand Netanyahu Secure Hostage Release

Islamic Jihad also criticized the PA’s actions, emphasizing the need for Palestinian unity to resist Israeli displacement efforts. Ismail al-Sindawi, the group’s head of National Relations, called the PA’s suppression of protests “unpatriotic” and urged it to support Gaza instead of silencing resistance.

Political analyst Mohammed Ghazi al-Jamal argued that the PA’s repressive approach has eroded its legitimacy, with public support in the West Bank at an all-time low. He suggested that the PA’s alignment with Israeli security policies is a survival strategy.

Ibrahim al-Madhoun, director of the Femed Media Foundation, reinforced these concerns, stating that security coordination between the PA and Israel is systematic. He suggested that the PA actively thwarts solidarity efforts for Gaza at Israel’s request, ensuring the West Bank remains quiet. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Army Raid on Al-Quds University

TagGaza solidarity Hamas Islamic Jihad Israeli occupation Palestinian Authority Political Repression Ramallah protests security coordination West Bank crackdown

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine Authority Security Forces (photo: AL Monitor)
Palestine

PA Security Forces Suppress Pro-Gaza Protests in Ramallah

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

General Strike in West Bank in Solidarity with Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 April 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Fires Break out in Tel Aviv Area after Rockets Launched from Lebanon (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Fires Rockets at Ashdod and Ashkelon, Causing Injuries and Damage

  • Monday, 7 April 2025 - 08:52 WIB
Israeli captives in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

In a Video, Israeli Captives Urge Israelis to Pressure Netanyahu for Their Release

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 05:53 WIB
none

UN Adopts Resolutions Affirming Palestinian Rights

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 10:29 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Carry Out Bloody Massacre in Gaza, 20 Martyrs in Khan Yunis

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 08:39 WIB
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Raid on Al-Quds University

  • 10 hours ago
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv, Demand Netanyahu Secure Hostage Release

  • 9 hours ago
International

US Airstrike in Yemen’s Al Hudaydah Kills 4 and Injures 16

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Urges Muslim Countries to Reconsider U.S. Embassy Presence Over Gaza Crisis

  • 5 hours ago
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 09:30 WIB
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator, Ibtihal Aboussad, protested against Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman during the presentation of the company's AI assistant. (PHOTO: Screenshot from X)
International

Microsoft Fires Two Engineers for Protesting AI Supply to Israeli Military

  • 12 hours ago
International

UN Chief Rejects Gaza Relocation Proposal, Calls It Violation of International Law

  • 10 hours ago
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • 7 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us