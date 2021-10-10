Shaked’s Statements in Dubai Raises Disagreements within Occupation Government

Gaza, MINA – Ysterday evening, Saturday, the Hebrew Channel 12 reported that there is a state of Disagreement and tension between senior ministers in the Israeli occupation government due to the statements of Ayelet Shaked, the Minister of the Interior, during her visit to Dubai a few days ago.

She released some political statements, especially those in which she declares the current government’s opposition to the establishment of any Palestinian state.

According to the Hebrew channel, one of the ministers – alluding to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid – sharply criticized Shaked’s statements, which he considered inappropriate in light of her presence in Dubai, and that these statements affect relations with the UAE and Arab countries.

At the time, Shaked responded to these statements by saying, “If the Minister of Information wants some lessons in foreign relations, I am ready to give them to him on my phone.”

According to the same sources, Shaked’s statement in the UAE to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state angered Lapid, who was working to strengthen relations with Israel’s new friend.

According to Channel 12 news, Lapid called Shaked yesterday evening and agreed to decrease differences, while Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his War Minister Benny Gantz are trying to ease tensions.

Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar commented, “Any internal clash is unnecessary, and work must be done to stabilize the government.” (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)