Arab and Islamic World Condemn US Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Tehran, MINA – A wave of strong condemnation has swept across the Arab and Islamic world following the recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to Al Mayadeen, governments and resistance movements from Yemen to Palestine have warned that the attacks constitute a dangerous escalation that threatens regional and global stability.

Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, issued a scathing statement describing the airstrikes as a “brutal and cowardly aggression” and a “blatant violation” of international law. The group accused Washington of acting in alignment with Israeli interests, linking the assault to what they termed “the ongoing genocide in Gaza.” Ansar Allah reaffirmed its solidarity with Iran and called for unified Islamic resistance against American and Israeli policies in the region.

The Yemeni government in Sanaa echoed this stance, endorsing the military’s readiness to respond to further US actions in the Red Sea. Officials stated that any threat to Iran would be treated as a threat to regional sovereignty.

Also Read: Iran Strikes Israel after US Attack, Targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa

Qatar expressed “grave concern” and warned of “catastrophic consequences” if tensions continue to rise. The Gulf nation, which hosts the largest US military base in the region, urged all sides to exercise restraint and seek diplomatic solutions.

Saudi Arabia also voiced “deep concern,” condemning the violation of Iranian sovereignty and emphasizing the need for political resolution. The Saudi Foreign Ministry stressed that only diplomacy could prevent further destabilization of the region.

Oman issued one of the strongest legal objections, warning that attacks on nuclear facilities pose severe risks of contamination and breach international conventions. Muscat called for comprehensive de-escalation and reaffirmed Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear development under international oversight.

In Iraq, government spokesperson Basim Alawadi warned that the strikes endanger Middle Eastern peace and could trigger wider regional conflict. He called for restraint and a return to dialogue.

Also Read: Iran Strikes Israel in Retaliation After US Bombs Iranian Nuclear Sites

Palestinian resistance factions also condemned the strikes, describing them as a coordinated US-Israeli attack aimed at dismantling regional opposition. Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other groups reaffirmed support for Iran and called for a unified Arab and Islamic response.

The widespread denunciations reflect a mounting sense of urgency and fear among regional powers that the US action against Iran could be a turning point toward broader war. The coming days are expected to be critical as tensions continue to rise and diplomatic efforts intensify. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Iran Reports Minor Damage to Nuclear Facilities After US Strikes, No Radiation Detected