Several Countries Officially Announce Eid Al-Fitr on Sunday, May 24

Cairo, MINA – A number of countries according to the International Astronomy Center announced Eid al-Fitr falls on Sunday, May 24.

Shawwal’s crescent appearance had not yet been seen on Friday night in the countries, which means Saturday is the consummation of the month of Ramadan. Thus quoted from Baladna el-Yaom reports.

The countries that have announced such as, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Australia, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, Turkey, and Malaysia.

The Astronomy Center previously indicated that the central conjugation will take place on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 17:39 UTC.

Meanwhile, in his statement, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi congratulated Idul Fitri on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

El-Sisi through telephone lines to President Mahmoud Abbas, also pleaded with God to bestow Palestinian brothers and sisters to the Arab and Islamic nations with kindness, and blessings.

Palestinian President Abbas expressed his sincere appreciation for the remarks of President el-Sisi, and hoped the government and people of Egypt in peace, progress and prosperity. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)