SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Denies Full Access to Ibrahimi Mosque for Eid al-Fitr Worshippers

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Hebron, MINA – Israeli occupation is refusing to fully open the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, located in the southern West Bank, to Muslim worshippers for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, Anadolu Agency reported.

This marks the sixth time since the beginning of Ramadan that Israeli authorities have denied access to the mosque’s entire premises for Muslim prayers.

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Najm condemned the decision as “a blatant and unprecedented violation” of the mosque’s sanctity.

He described the move as a provocation to Muslim sentiments and a disregard for religious rites, urging residents of Hebron to attend both the dawn and Eid prayers to demonstrate resilience against the occupation’s actions.

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Reaches 50,277 as Israeli Airstrikes Persist

The Ibrahimi Mosque, also known as the Cave of the Patriarchs, is a highly contested site. In 1994, the mosque was divided following a massacre in which an illegal settler killed 29 Palestinian worshippers.

Since then, 63% of the mosque has been allocated for Jewish use, while the remaining 37% is reserved for Muslim worshippers.

Tensions remain high in the West Bank, where over 940 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 others injured in attacks since the start of the Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Reserve Medics Refuse to Return to Gaza, Citing War Fatigue and Legal Concerns

TagEid Al-Fitr Gaza onslaught hebron Ibrahimi Mosque Israel-Palestine tensions Israeli occupation Muslim worshippers Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf Palestinian rights

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Denies Full Access to Ibrahimi Mosque for Eid al-Fitr Worshippers

  • 3 hours ago
Articles

The Historical Pattern of Zionist Betrayal (By: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur)

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

Thousands of Muslims in Lampung Perform Eid al-Fitr Prayers at Gaza Field

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

In Eid al-Fitr 1446H Sermon, Imaam Yakhsyallah Emphasizes Brotherhood and Unity

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin Announces 1st of Shawwal 1446 H Falls on Sunday

  • 20 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Government Announces 1st of Syawal 1446 H to Fall on March

  • 23 hours ago
Load More
Lebanon Hezbollah rockets (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Kill Seven People, Despite Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
Palestine

Israel Launches Ground Offensive in Northern Gaza as Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 21:29 WIB
Israeli Aggression on the Gaza strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Targets Nasser Medical Complex, Dozens Killed in Gaza

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 08:46 WIB
Europe

Hundreds Arrested in Turkey During Mass Protests Against Istanbul Mayor’s Detention

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 15:08 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Condemns Israeli Minister’s Remarks on Settlements

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 10:07 WIB
Indonesia

BMKG Warns of Heavy Rainfall in Several Indonesian Regions

  • Wednesday, 5 March 2025 - 13:55 WIB
Indonesia

Baznas Brebes’ Z-Iftar: Boosting Local Businesses, Spreading Ramadan Blessings

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 11:10 WIB
Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 21:53 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
KNESSET
Palestine

Israeli Opposition Leader Calls for Economic Shutdown and Early Elections

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 22:34 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us