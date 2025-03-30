Israel Denies Full Access to Ibrahimi Mosque for Eid al-Fitr Worshippers

Hebron, MINA – Israeli occupation is refusing to fully open the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, located in the southern West Bank, to Muslim worshippers for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, Anadolu Agency reported.

This marks the sixth time since the beginning of Ramadan that Israeli authorities have denied access to the mosque’s entire premises for Muslim prayers.

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Najm condemned the decision as “a blatant and unprecedented violation” of the mosque’s sanctity.

He described the move as a provocation to Muslim sentiments and a disregard for religious rites, urging residents of Hebron to attend both the dawn and Eid prayers to demonstrate resilience against the occupation’s actions.

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Reaches 50,277 as Israeli Airstrikes Persist

The Ibrahimi Mosque, also known as the Cave of the Patriarchs, is a highly contested site. In 1994, the mosque was divided following a massacre in which an illegal settler killed 29 Palestinian worshippers.

Since then, 63% of the mosque has been allocated for Jewish use, while the remaining 37% is reserved for Muslim worshippers.

Tensions remain high in the West Bank, where over 940 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 others injured in attacks since the start of the Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Reserve Medics Refuse to Return to Gaza, Citing War Fatigue and Legal Concerns