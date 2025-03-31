SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Al-Aqsa Imam Calls for Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Israeli Aggression

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Jerusalem, MINA – Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday urged the Muslim world to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people as they continue to suffer from Israeli attacks and occupation, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement released on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Sabri highlighted the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the military aggression in the occupied West Bank.

He extended Eid greetings to the Muslim world while emphasizing that Palestinians are unable to fully celebrate due to ongoing violence and oppression.

“This Eid comes as blood is still being shed, and Al-Aqsa remains besieged under the weight of occupation,” Sabri stated.

Also Read: First Day of Eid al-Fitr, Israeli Attacks Kill 32 Palestinians in Gaza

He expressed deep concern for the suffering of Gaza’s children, who have been deprived of joy for over a year and a half, enduring Eid under severe conditions of hunger, illness, and despair.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing more than 920 people and injuring over 2,000 others, violating the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in place.

Since October 2023, more than 50,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, and over 114,000 others have been injured in relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Sabri also condemned the restrictions imposed on Jerusalem, where Muslims are barred from accessing the Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayers. He warned about Israel’s intensified efforts to Judaize East Jerusalem through illegal settlement expansion and forced displacement of Palestinian families.

Also Read: Gazans Perform Eid al-Fitr Prayer amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

In addition, he highlighted the dire situation in the occupied West Bank, where destruction and military sieges continue to worsen the conditions of Palestinian communities. Reports indicate that at least 940 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured by Israeli forces and illegal settlers since the beginning of the war on Gaza.

Sabri further addressed the plight of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, where more than 9,500 detainees endure mistreatment, neglect, and medical abuse, leading to numerous deaths, as documented by human rights organizations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Denies Full Access to Ibrahimi Mosque for Eid al-Fitr Worshippers

Tagal-Aqsa mosque Ceasefire Violation Eid Al-Fitr forced displacement Gaza genocide Human Rights humanitarian crisis International Court of Justice Israeli aggression Israeli military onslaught Jerusalem Judaization occupation. Palestine Palestinian prisoners settlement expansion Sheikh Ekrima Sabri war crimes West Bank

Al-Aqsa Imam Calls for Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Israeli Aggression

News Channel

About Us