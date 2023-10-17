Security Council Fails to Adopt a Draft Resolution for a Ceasefire in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The UN Security Council failed to adopt a Russian draft resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Quds Press reported on Tuesday.

The Russian draft resolution received 5 supportive votes, while 4 countries voted against the resolution, and 6 other countries abstained from voting.

Russia, China, the UAE, Gabon and Mozambique voted in favor of the resolution, while the United States of America, Britain, France and Japan voted against it.

Brazil, Switzerland, Albania, Malta, Ecuador and Ghana abstained from voting.

To be adopted, the draft resolution needs to obtain the approval of the necessary majority of 9 votes out of 15 member states in the Council.

The Russian resolution stated, “The UN Security Council calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that is sustainable and fully respected.”

On Friday, Russia proposed a draft of the draft resolution calling for the release of hostages, the arrival of humanitarian aid, and the safe evacuation of civilians.

The text of the draft resolution also condemned violence against civilians and all terrorist acts.

For the eleventh day in a row, Israeli aircraft intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip, targeting residential buildings and public facilities, resulting in thousands of civilian martyrs and a mass exodus, in addition to cutting off the supplies of water, electricity, food, and other basic facilities in the Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)