Saudi Opens more than 90,000 Mosques Starting on May 31

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabian authorities are preparing to open more than 90,000 large and small mosques throughout the Kingdom starting on Sunday, except for mosques in the holy city of Mecca.

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs and its staff are preparing to begin the maintenance, cleaning and sanitation of mosques, after closing more than two months. Thus quoted from Arab News.

The reopening of the mosque will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif Al Asheikh, and in line with recommendations issued by the Senior Ulama Council.

Yhe ministry has begun a media campaign to urge all worshipers to abide by measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Among the instructions are performing ablution at home, washing hands and using sanitizers before going to the mosque and after returning home.

The elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases are advised to pray at home. Reading the Quran is recommended from your own cellphone or at least carrying your own personal Quran.

Bringing one’s prayer rug for prayer at the mosque is highly recommended and maintaining a distance of two meters between each other.

“It is forbidden to bring children under the age of 15 to the mosque,” the preventative regulations said.

The regulation added, it is mandatory to wear a face mask and avoid shaking hands and contact with others. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)