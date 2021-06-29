Saudi Ministry of Hajj Call for Pilgrims Immediately Receive Second Dose of Vaccine

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah call for pilgrims have receive permit to doing perform hajj this year, to immediately receive the second dose of the vaccine.

“This comes from the desire of the government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to keep all precautions to limit the spread of the virus and keep the safety of worshipers,” the ministry said in a statement. This was quoted from the Saudi Gazette, on Monday, June 28.

“When hajj permit are issued after completing all the procedures, candidates who have not completed the two doses of vaccination should visit one of the vaccine centers to complete the dose taking,” he added.

The Ministry stressed, vaccination is one of the main conditions for registration, and the second dose is an important requirement to enable pilgrims to perform the pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia has announce, will allow 60.000 pilgrims have vaccination against Covid-19 to perform the Hajj this year.

However, only for Saudi citizen and foreign nationals (expatriates) currently living there. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)