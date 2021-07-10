Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to Receive Pilgrims on July 17-18

Jeddah, MINA – The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia said that pilgrims will be received on July 17 and 18 in four centers, before being transported to the Grand Mosque by buses to perform the arrival tawaf before heading to the holy sites.

Permits were issued to nationals from 150 countries. Priority was given to those who had not performed Hajj before, and certain age groups, Arab News reported.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also called on all qualified people who were issued Hajj permits this year to visit the nearest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine center to take their second dose without booking a prior appointment, and to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, taking the overall toll to 7,947. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)