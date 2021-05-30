Saudi Lifts Bans on Arrivals from 11 Countries

Riyadh, MINA – The Saudi Arabian authorities announced the lifting of the ban on entry for those coming from 11 countries, after about four months of travel restrictions.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted an official source at the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the decision to allow entry to the Kingdom for those who come from 11 countries, starting from Sunday, namely the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Great Britain, Sweden, Switzerland, France, and Japan.

The source indicated that quarantine measures would be implemented toward those arriving from these countries.

The decision is made based on what the Public Health Authorities presented regarding the epidemiological situation which demonstrated the stability and effectiveness of pandemic control in these countries.

The Saudi authorities still require those who come for a 15-day quarantine, and are released for those who have received the vaccine and show a negative test result for the Coronavirus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)