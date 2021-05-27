Saudi Refuses Israeli Airline Crossing Their Airspace

Riyadh, MINA – An Israeli Airline was forced to cancel flights to Dubai after failing to get Saudi Arabia permit to fly through its airspace, according to Israeli media.

Israeli military radio said, passengers waiting for 10 hours at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv before Israeli flights were canceled. This was quoted from Anadolu Agency, on Thursday, May 27.

The reasons for the Saudi refusal to giving Israeli permit still unclear.

Beforehand, Riyadh had allow Israeli Airline to using its airspace to Dubai since November.

Without using Saudi airspace, flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would be difficult and unsustainable,

because take the flight period to eight hours instead of three hours.

On last December, Israeli announce flight program with two flight every day between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On last September, UAE and Israel signed a US sponsored agreement to normalization their relationship.

Since then, the two countries have signed dozens of bilateral agreements in various fields, including investment, banking services and tourism. (T/Hju/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)