Saudi Arabia Reopens International Flights with a 14-day Quarantine

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia reopened its incoming international flight services to the country starting on Sunday at 11 a.m., after previously banning flights last December as a precaution for Covid-19.

The government in aviation services is asking non-Saudis arriving from Britain, South Africa and other countries where the Covid-19 variant was detected, to stay at least 14 days in quarantine before entering the Kingdom. Thus, it was quoted Arab News.

Saudi nationals who are allowed to enter for humanitarian and essential cases, who come from countries where the new Covid-19 variant is spreading, are required to remain in their homes for 14 days of quarantine for observation.

The cases of the new variant, first, it has been detected in Britain and reported in European countries including France, Sweden and Spain. It has also been detected in South Africa, Jordan, Canada and Japan.

Saudi Arabia has started rolling out a vaccine for Covid-19, starting with those considered high risk.

The kingdom has also seen a steady decline in the number of new cases and deaths from the pandemic.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry recorded only 101 new cases, the lowest figure in nine months, with two regions reporting zero cases.

A total of 362,488 people have contracted the disease in the Kingdom since Covid-19 that was first detected in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

Of the total cases, 2,772 are still active and 401 are in critical condition. The total number of deaths as of January 1 was 6,230. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)