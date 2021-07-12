Singapore Bans Entry to Travel from Indonesia

Select Language

Photo: Getty images

Singapore, MINA – Singapore bans all travel from Indonesia to enter the country due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

Travelers with a history of travel to Indonesia in the last 21 days will also not be allowed to transit through Singapore starting Monday at 23:59 local time.

“Given the deteriorating situation in Indonesia, we will tighten our border measures for travelers from Indonesia, by immediately reducing entry permits for non-Singaporean Nationals/Permanent Residents,” Singapore’s Multi-Ministerial Task Force said in an official statement on Sunday, as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Travelers entering Singapore must also present a valid negative Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result taken within 48 hours of departure to the country.

Those arriving in Singapore without a valid negative PCR test result will be denied entry.

Singapore is one of the countries that is currently still able to control Covid-19 cases.

The country has recorded just 62,000 cases and 36 deaths since the pandemic hit in 2020. (T/RE1)

