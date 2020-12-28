Indonesia Bans Foreign Visitors over New COVID-19 Variant from 1 January

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has decided to temporarily close its borders from January 1, 2021 to prevent the entry of foreign nationals in view of the spread of a new coronavirus strain in some parts of the world.

“[We are] Temporarily closing Indonesian borders, from January 1 to 14 of 2021, for foreign nationals from all countries,” Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, said at an online media conference on Monday.

The regulation was made after a limited cabinet meeting earlier the same day, and will be officially enacted later through a new circular letter from the COVID-19 task force.

However, high-ranking foreign officials and representatives (ministers or above) from foreign countries will be excluded from the regulation on account of tight health protocols during official visits.

Foreign nationals arriving in Indonesia up to December 31, 2020 may be allowed to enter the country if they show negative results on a PCR test from their point of origin. The test should have been issued a maximum of 48 hours before departure. Visitors will also have to take an additional PCR test on arrival.

After the test, they will be required to undergo a five-day isolation and take another PCR test later, Marsudi informed.

“If the results are all negative, then the visitors would be allowed to continue their trip,” she added.

All Indonesia citizens seeking to travel abroad will be required to take similar steps to ensure the health and safety of all people, she said.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)