Saudi Implement “New Normal” Life Starting from Sunday

Jeddah, MINA – The government of Saudi Arabia decided to implement a “new normal” life across the country starting from Sunday (June 26) after 73 days of national lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Saudi Interior Ministry was quoted as saying by Arab News, the Kingdom had agreed to the decision and the curfew in the entire country is lifted.

With this decision, all commercial and economic activities in all regions of Saudi Arabia will continue to operate while adhering to the Covid-19 prevention protocol for each individual and grup.s.

Maintaining social distance, wearing masks and prohibiting the meeting of more than 50 people are prevention and protocols that must be obeyed for each individual and groups.

However, the pilgrimage and visit to holy places are still suspended. The decision will be reviewed periodically by looking at new developments, said the Saudi Ministry of Home Affairs.

In addition, international flights are still suspended and all travel activities by sea and land, until further notice.

Sanctions will be imposed on individuals or groups who violate these regulation.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Saturday (June 20) confirmed 3,941 new cases of Covid-19, 3,153 healed, 46 died.

So that, it makes a total of 154,233 cases, 98,917 cured and 1,230 died. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)