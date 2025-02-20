Saudi Arabia to Host Meeting of Gulf Leaders

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia will host a meeting on Friday for the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Jordan and Egypt, Anadolu Agency reported.

The state news agency SPA, citing a reliable source, said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet the leaders of the seven countries in an “informal brotherly meeting” in Riyadh.

“The meeting is part of the personal friendship meetings that have been held regularly for years between the leaders of the GCC countries, Jordan and Egypt,” SPA said.

The broadcaster said the agenda of the upcoming Arab summit will be discussed during the meeting.

Egypt said on Tuesday it would host an emergency Arab summit on March 4 to discuss a plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip without displacing its Palestinian residents.

The summit follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to take over Gaza and resettle Palestinian residents after Israel’s genocidal war to develop it into what he calls the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Last week, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confirmed that his country was preparing a “comprehensive” plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians.

Trump’s plan for resettlement of Palestinians has been rejected by the Arab world and many other countries, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)