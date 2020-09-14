Saudi Arabia Launches Virtual Hajj Forum

Riyadh, MINA – Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia Dr. Mohammed Salih Bentin on Sunday launched a virtual forum that aims to enrich the experience of pilgrims in the field of strategic partnerships.

The launch involved the participation of several national and international hotel companies, Saudi Press Agency reported.

“This forum seeks to demonstrate investment opportunities, build long-term strategic partnerships, and enable companies to develop and develop their services in Integration with the Saudi Global Distribution System (GDS),” Bentin said.

“With holding this forum, the ministry seeks to identify and link opportunities by building strategic partnerships with the private sector that will contribute to the Haj experience,” he added.

This initiative aims to improve the hospitality industry according to the best international standards, enrich the religious travel and cultural experiences of pilgrims, in accordance with the reform of the 2030 Kingdom Vision. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)