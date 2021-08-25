Saudi Arabia Allows Entry of Fully Vaccinated Expats

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior is allowing entry of fully vaccinated expats from countries facing travel bans.

Diplomatic missions as well as expatriate community leaders and businessmen welcomed the long-awaited decision. Saudi Gazette reported on Tuesday.

The new decree applies only to foreigners who have a valid residence permit (iqama) and left Saudi Arabia on an exit and re-entry visa, after taking two doses of the coronavirus vaccine from Saudi.

Currently, the countries facing travel bans are Afghanistan, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Lebanon, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

A Saudi Interior Ministry source said authorities allowed early entry into Saudi nationals, foreign diplomats, health practitioners and their families from countries facing travel bans.

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended all international flights starting March 15, 2020, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension of international flight services was lifted after one year on May 17, 2021. However, it did not apply to 20 countries due to the coronavirus situation in those countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)