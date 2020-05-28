Russia Warns Israel over Annexation Plan

Moscow, MINA – Russia last week warned Israel about expansionist actions that might provoke violence and disrupt the situation in the Middle East.

Moscow has repeatedly warned Israel not to implement unilateral plans that contradict international law for settlement in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its official website.

The annexation would make it impossible for the territorial continuation of the West Bank of the Jordan River, which is an important condition for the survival of a future Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, a Russian Foreign Ministry statement said.

“Expansionist actions such as those by Israel can trigger a dangerous cycle of violence in the Palestinian territories, and disrupt the situation in the Middle East as a whole,” they added.

The Russian ministry reiterated Moscow’s strong adherence to the two-state solution and called on all parties to refrain from actions that could trigger a new dangerous escalation in the region and hamper the creation of conditions for the resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations.

Moscow is continuing efforts with the European Union, the United States and the United Nations aimed at arranging direct talks between Palestinians and Israel in the near future. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)