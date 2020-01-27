Response Gaza Rocket, Israel Bomb Land Agricultural in Rafah

Rafah, MINA – Israeli warplanes on Sunday night bombed a number of agricultural lands belonging to Palestinians in east of Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) correspondent said Israeli aircraft fired two missiles at farm in Al-Syauka village in Rafah. It was not mention of casualties.

The attack came shortly after Israel claimed rocket launch from the Gaza Strip fell in an open Israeli-occupied area on the outskirts of Gaza.

The night before, Israeli warplanes also launched air strikes on two resistance locations in Khanyunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to reports, Israeli aircraft fired three missiles at the Fajr resistance post belonging to the Al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of Islamic Jihad located at Deir Balah and Khanyunis.

The attack resulted in a large explosion that was heard throughout Khanyunis. But it was not mention of fatalities. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)