Residents of Nablus Ready to Resist Against Israeli Occupation Forces

Palestinians in the West Bank face the invasion of Israeli Zionist occupation forces. (Photo: rmol.id)

Bethlehem, MINA – Palestinian residents in the city of Bethlehem faced attacks by Israeli occupation troops and their military vehicles on Monday night.

Quoted from Palinfo, in this confrontation there were no casualties, but a number of residents experienced shortness of breath due to the occupation firing stun grenades and poison gas, while the confrontation in Nablus so far has not recorded any fatalities.

Local sources reported that occupation forces stormed the village of Husan, west of the city of Bethlehem, where they fired stun grenades and poison gas.

Meanwhile in Nablus, confrontations occurred with occupying forces in the southern town of Qasra, after the occupation stormed the area, where occupying troops fired live ammunition, sound bombs and poison gas, but no injuries were reported.

Also Read:  PALESTINIANS SUSTAIN INJURIES, CHOKE ON GAS IN CLASHES WITH IOF

Palestinians in West Bank provinces and cities face daily confrontations with occupying forces, including shooting and stone throwing. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

