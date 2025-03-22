Israeli Occupation Forces Launch New Raids and Arrests Across the West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) launched fresh raids and arrests across the West Bank, coinciding with the weeks-long aggression in the northern West Bank governorates, Palinfo reported.

In Jenin, 12 Israeli military vehicles stormed the town of Ya’bad and deployed in the Amarneh neighborhood, raiding several homes. Three Palestinians were arrested during the raids, including a father and his son.

Earlier, the Israeli occupation authorities announced their intention to demolish more than 60 homes in the Jenin camp, while the Haaretz newspaper revealed that 95 other homes are scheduled to be demolished in the camp to make way for new roads.

The Jenin Municipality also reported that IOF troops have bulldozed most of the camp’s streets, as well as approximately 80% of the city’s streets, during the ongoing two-month-long offensive.

In Tulkarem, Israeli forces raided several homes in the Muqata’a neighborhood, although no arrests were reported.

Additionally, IOF soldiers forced their way into Nablus and the Balata refugee camp, deploying across Hittin Street and the Al-Habla neighborhood. During the raid, Israeli forces distributed posters in the Balata refugee camp, threatening local residents with repercussions if they participated in any anti-occupation activities or provided protection to resistance fighters.

Since the onset of their genocide campaign in Gaza, the Israeli army and settlers have intensified their attacks in the West Bank, including Occupied Jerusalem. These actions have resulted in the deaths of over 937 Palestinians, nearly 7,000 injuries, and the arrest of 15,700 others. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

