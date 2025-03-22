SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Occupation Forces Launch New Raids and Arrests Across the West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli Occupation Forces Launch New Raids and Arrests Across the West Bank (photo:Palinfo)
Israeli Occupation Forces Launch New Raids and Arrests Across the West Bank (photo:Palinfo)

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) launched fresh raids and arrests across the West Bank, coinciding with the weeks-long aggression in the northern West Bank governorates, Palinfo reported.

In Jenin, 12 Israeli military vehicles stormed the town of Ya’bad and deployed in the Amarneh neighborhood, raiding several homes. Three Palestinians were arrested during the raids, including a father and his son.

Earlier, the Israeli occupation authorities announced their intention to demolish more than 60 homes in the Jenin camp, while the Haaretz newspaper revealed that 95 other homes are scheduled to be demolished in the camp to make way for new roads.

The Jenin Municipality also reported that IOF troops have bulldozed most of the camp’s streets, as well as approximately 80% of the city’s streets, during the ongoing two-month-long offensive.

Also Read: Five Palestinian Children Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Family Home

In Tulkarem, Israeli forces raided several homes in the Muqata’a neighborhood, although no arrests were reported.

Additionally, IOF soldiers forced their way into Nablus and the Balata refugee camp, deploying across Hittin Street and the Al-Habla neighborhood. During the raid, Israeli forces distributed posters in the Balata refugee camp, threatening local residents with repercussions if they participated in any anti-occupation activities or provided protection to resistance fighters.

Since the onset of their genocide campaign in Gaza, the Israeli army and settlers have intensified their attacks in the West Bank, including Occupied Jerusalem. These actions have resulted in the deaths of over 937 Palestinians, nearly 7,000 injuries, and the arrest of 15,700 others. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Defense Minister Orders Its Army to Expand Occupation of Gaza

TagBalata Gaza genocide Human Rights Israeli forces Israeli occupation jenin Military raids Nablus occupied Jerusalem Palestinian resistance Palestinian rights Tulkarem West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Five Palestinian Children Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Family Home

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Occupation Forces Launch New Raids and Arrests Across the West Bank (photo:Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Launch New Raids and Arrests Across the West Bank

  • 4 hours ago
America

White House Confirms Trump’s Full Support for Israel’s Aggression in Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Defense Minister Orders Its Army to Expand Occupation of Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

UN Expresses Deep Concern over Israel Settlements Expansion on Palestinian Territories

  • 11 hours ago
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Denies Israeli Report on Halting Ceasefire Talks

  • 12 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia to Face Australia and Bahrain During Ramadan in World Cup Qualifiers

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 16:35 WIB
Palestine

Repairs Underway at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 23:08 WIB
International

Arab Foreign Ministers Meet in Doha to Discuss Gaza Reconstruction

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 17:01 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Controversy

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 11:47 WIB
America

Trump Shuts Down US-Funded Media, Including Voice of America

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 23:37 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 150 Palestinian Children Martyred in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 21:33 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Dozens of Victims’ Israel New Attacks on Gaza Rushed to Indonesian Hospital

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 22:14 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Recent Airstrikes on Gaza Kill 89 Women, 174 Children

  • Wednesday, 19 March 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Palestine

Israel Launches Limited Ground Operation in Gaza as Airstrikes Continue

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 08:02 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us