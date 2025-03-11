Israeli Illegal Settlers Establish New Outpost in Huwara, Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Israeli Illegal settlers on Monday established a new settlement outpost on the lands of Huwara, located south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, Palinfo reported.

The settlers set up tents and plastic houses on Mount Ras Zeid, within the Za’tara Basin, an area that had been leveled by settlers for over a month.

Local sources reported that the new outpost marks another step in the ongoing expansion of Israeli settlements in the region.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission stated that settlers had attempted to establish eight new settlement outposts last month, mostly for agricultural and pastoral purposes. The efforts targeted various areas, including Tubas, Jericho, Al-Khalil, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Tulkarem, and Nablus.

Also Read: Six Palestinian Citizens Martyred in Israeli Attacks in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

In another incident, settlers detained and assaulted several farmers in the town of Nahalin and the nearby village of Husan, west of Bethlehem.

The farmers, who were pruning grapevines at the time, were prevented from continuing their work by the settlers, who were accompanied by Israeli occupation forces. The forces detained the farmers before they were able to resume their activities, according to local sources.

The developments highlight the continued tension and violence in the region as settlers expand their presence on Palestinian lands, often under the protection of Israeli forces. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Conduct House-to-House Raid in Azzun, Northern West Bank