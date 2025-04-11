SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Journalist, Continue Raids in West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views

Two Palestinians nabbed, another injured in Israeli occupation forces (IOF) raids in Nablus and al-Khalil. (Photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – At least 15 Palestinians, including a journalist, were detained by Israeli forces during military raids across the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to Palestinian prisoner organizations, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The arrests occurred in several towns, with a journalist and a woman among those taken into custody in Nablus, as confirmed by the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society in a joint statement cited by Anadolu news agency.

Local sources identified the journalist as Samir Khweira, who works for a Nablus-based radio station.

According to the organizations, the Israeli army detained at least 800 Palestinians in the West Bank in March alone, including 18 women and 84 minors. Hundreds more were subjected to interrogation.

Also Read: Ahmed Manasra Released After a Decade in Israeli Prison

Figures from Addameer, a Palestinian prisoners’ rights group, indicate that 9,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 350 children and 21 women. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Freed Israeli Captive Faces Threats for Criticizing Netanyahu

TagAddameer Balata Refugee Camp house demolitions human rights violations Israeli military raids Israeli occupation journalist arrested military operations Nablus Nour Shams camp Palestine Red Crescent Palestinian detainees Palestinian prisoners Palestinian resistance Palestinian resistance faction refugee camps tear gas injuries Tulkarm incursion war crimes West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra was released after ten years in an Israeli prison. (Photo: X)
Palestine

Ahmed Manasra Released After a Decade in Israeli Prison

  • 59 minutes ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Journalist, Continue Raids in West Bank

  • 1 hour ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
none

New Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill 29 Civilians

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine Authority Security Forces (photo: AL Monitor)
Palestine

PA Security Forces Suppress Pro-Gaza Protests in Ramallah

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 17:03 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator, Ibtihal Aboussad, protested against Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman during the presentation of the company's AI assistant. (PHOTO: Screenshot from X)
International

Microsoft Fires Two Engineers for Protesting AI Supply to Israeli Military

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 09:28 WIB
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator, Ibtihal Aboussad, protested against Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman during the presentation of the company's AI assistant. (PHOTO: Screenshot from X)
International

Microsoft Fires Two Engineers for Protesting AI Supply to Israeli Military

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 09:28 WIB
International

UN Chief Rejects Gaza Relocation Proposal, Calls It Violation of International Law

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 11:42 WIB
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
none

New Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill 29 Civilians

  • 11 hours ago
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Freed Israeli Captive Faces Threats for Criticizing Netanyahu

  • 11 hours ago
Asia

World Uyghur Congress Holds Protest in Norway to Mark 35 Years Since Baren Tragedy

  • Monday, 7 April 2025 - 07:25 WIB
Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra was released after ten years in an Israeli prison. (Photo: X)
Palestine

Ahmed Manasra Released After a Decade in Israeli Prison

  • 59 minutes ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us