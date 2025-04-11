Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Journalist, Continue Raids in West Bank

Gaza, MINA – At least 15 Palestinians, including a journalist, were detained by Israeli forces during military raids across the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to Palestinian prisoner organizations, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The arrests occurred in several towns, with a journalist and a woman among those taken into custody in Nablus, as confirmed by the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society in a joint statement cited by Anadolu news agency.

Local sources identified the journalist as Samir Khweira, who works for a Nablus-based radio station.

According to the organizations, the Israeli army detained at least 800 Palestinians in the West Bank in March alone, including 18 women and 84 minors. Hundreds more were subjected to interrogation.

Figures from Addameer, a Palestinian prisoners’ rights group, indicate that 9,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 350 children and 21 women. []

