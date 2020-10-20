Report: Number of Israeli Illegal Settlements Breaks the Record

West Bank, MINA – A weely report which is released by National Bereau for Land Defense and Resistance to Settlements of the PLO said the number of the construction of Israeli illegal settlement units in the West Bank breaks the record this year.

At least, there are 12,259 units which approved to build since early this year. This is the largest record number compared to previous years.

The report said on Thursday, Occupation Authority approved the construction of 3,212 new settlement units in the West Bank.

It comes one month after the signing of the agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

According to the occupying army source, the approved plan was a continuation of the other 2,166 units, bringing the total number to 5,400 settlement units.

The non-governmental organization Peace Now, which opposes settlements, said the expansion of the settlements demonstrated Israel’s refusal to establish a Palestinian state and dealt a blow to hopes of achieving broader Israeli-Arab peace. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)