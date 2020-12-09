Report: Israel Accelerate Construction of Illegal Jewish Settlements in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israel is accelerating plans to build thousands of illegal new Jewish settlements in occupied Jerusalem, according to local media reports.

State-owned TV channel KAN said that more than 9,000 residential units had been built in the Atarot Industrial Zone north of Jerusalem.

Underscoring that Israel will ignore international criticism of its illegal settlement building activities in the region, the Israeli media said construction was scheduled to be completed before January 20, when President-elect Joe Biden took office.

Israel’s move comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month, the media said.

On November 15, Israeli authorities revealed plans to build 1,257 new settlement units in Israel’s Givat Hamatos area in occupied East Jerusalem.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is considered “occupied territory” under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)