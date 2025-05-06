Israel Destroy 152 Palestinians Structures across the West Bank in April

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces carried out a wave of demolitions across the occupied West Bank last month, destroying 152 Palestinian structures and serving demolition notices to 46 others, according to a Palestinian government agency.

On Monday alone, over 25 homes and structures were demolished in the village of Khallet al-Dabaa, in the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron, as Israeli forces, accompanied by bulldozers, raided the area.

WAFA reported that residents were forcibly evicted before the demolitions, which included homes, water wells, barns, caves, agricultural rooms, and solar panels.

Similar demolitions were reported in Al-Mughayyir near Ramallah, Al-Funduq near Qalqilya, and Khirbet Al-Deir in the northern Jordan Valley. In Ramallah, a home housing five people was demolished, and another structure received a demolition notice.

Bulldozing operations were also launched in the Ya’bad Plain, south of Jenin, an area now designated a “closed military zone” by Israeli authorities. Amjad Atatra, the head of Ya’bad Municipality, stated that the area covers about 20,000 dunums, which is now off-limits to Palestinians.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, demolitions in April included 96 inhabited homes, 10 uninhabited structures, and 34 agricultural facilities. Israeli authorities also reviewed 27 settlement expansion plans that would consume roughly 3,030 dunums of Palestinian land.

The Commission also recorded 1,693 Israeli assaults last month, including 341 carried out by illegal settlers. Since October 2023, nearly 960 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 injured in West Bank attacks by Israeli forces and settlers.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the dismantling of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)